Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Signs Deals in Colorado

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces three new signed agreements that will bring four stores to Colorado in 2023. With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Colorado Signed Agreements

Colorado Springs: Existing franchisee Lee Wilwerding will bring two new locations to the greater Colorado Springs area. Wilwerding is a longtime veterinarian in the area who has always had a strong passion for coffee. After discovering Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, he knew they found the perfect match and opened his first location as a franchisee in Falcon, CO on New Year’s Eve 2021. With a development agreement under his LLC, Paniola Coffee Company, he is eager to open two new stores in Colorado Springs at 4810 Old Farm Drive and the Shoppes at Woodmen Heights by Q1 2023.

Denver: Opening Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's newest Denver location is franchisee Alice Choi. Her and her family have a rich history of restaurant ownership and management in the Denver metro area. When she discovered the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunity, she jumped at the chance to open a business that was fun and fast-paced. Choi is currently in site selection with the intent to open in 2023.

Pagosa Springs: Behind this single-unit agreement is U.S. Army Veteran, Rakesh Patel. He currently owns a successful motel in Pagosa Springs. His first Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop will open in Pagosa Springs at 362 Pagosa St. by Q1 2023. Patel is optimistic about the growth potential and hopes to open additional locations in other mountain destinations in the coming years.

“These new store announcements are an exciting part of our young company history since acquiring the company assets in 2019 and moving the company Headquarters to Colorado in 2020,” says Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We are really just starting to tap into the Colorado market and believe the state has tremendous store volume potential. Colorado has a high per capita tourism visitation to Hawaii and is aligned from both the connection to donkey heritage of Colorado - an important part of Colorado’s mining history - as well as the outdoor ‘inner badass’ spirit of Colorado residents and visitors.”

Leadership sees vast growth potential in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins, along with ski resort/destination towns such as Steamboat, Vail/Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Durango, Telluride, Aspen, and Summit County.

Year-to-date development includes five store openings, 14 locations under construction, and an additional 79 units sold. The company also saw a 66% increase in average unit volume compared to last year, up 76% from 2019, which is credited to systemwide investments and enhancements.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.