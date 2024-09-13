Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, the premium national coffee franchise known for its Aloha spirit and rich Hawaiian coffee, announced its seasonal “Aloha Autumn” menu with three limited-time only drinks, plus a special November pop-up beverage.

Starting Sept. 10, Bad Ass Coffee customers can enjoy drinks inspired by the spirit of the Islands and the flavors of fall, including pumpkin and apple.

“This fall, we’re thrilled to offer a taste of the Islands with our seasonal favorites,” says Director of Franchise Marketing Ivy Hanks. “Guests can expect the familiar flavors of pumpkin, reimagined with a Hawaiian twist, alongside the cozy warmth of our new Maple Wave Latte and the return of our Caramel Apple Mana—a deliciously unique take on a fall classic flavor.”

The Aloha Autumn menu, available at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations across the U.S. while supplies last, includes:

Island Pumpkin Pie Latte , a tropical twist on the classic pumpkin drink with macadamia syrup, pumpkin pie syrup, espresso, and milk, finished with a dusting of cinnamon. Enjoy this nostalgic slice of goodness hot or iced.

, a tropical twist on the classic pumpkin drink with macadamia syrup, pumpkin pie syrup, espresso, and milk, finished with a dusting of cinnamon. Enjoy this nostalgic slice of goodness hot or iced. Maple Wave Latte , a perfectly balanced blend of maple and caramel syrup to add depth and sweetness to espresso and milk. Catch a wave and enjoy hot or iced.

, a perfectly balanced blend of maple and caramel syrup to add depth and sweetness to espresso and milk. Catch a wave and enjoy hot or iced. Caramel Apple Mana, an iced energy drink with caramel sauce, caramel syrup, and tart Granny Smith apple syrup. This unique spin on a caramel apple is also available whipped.

Pricing varies by location and starts at $5.60 for a Medium.

From Nov. 5-25, Bad Ass Coffee will also feature a pop-up seasonal drink, the Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte. This warm and cozy drink unites pumpkin pie syrup, the ultimate flavor of fall, with spicy chai concentrate, espresso, and milk.

The Aloha Autumn menu will be available at participating locations from Sept. 10 to Dec. 2.

‘Ohana Rewards

Joining Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s ‘Ohana Rewards loyalty reward program is free and easy. To enroll in ‘Ohana Rewards, guests can visit badasscoffee.com/ohana-rewards-loyalty. ‘Ohana Rewards members have various options to order and pick up their favorites from the new menu, including ordering and paying ahead through the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app to earn redeemable Lei (points).