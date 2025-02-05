Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is kicking off 2025 with unmatched momentum after a transformative 2024 that laid the foundation for what’s to be its biggest year yet. By completing the build of its core operational infrastructure, scaling for rapid growth, and surpassing year-over-year store growth forecasts, the brand achieved its most successful new franchise sales year ever. With 23 new store openings planned – including six openings in the first six weeks of 2025 – Bad Ass Coffee continues to honor its 36-year heritage while expanding its footprint and delivering a premium experience to franchisees and customers alike.

In 2024, Bad Ass Coffee signed 13 multi-unit development agreements and capped off the year with a combined total of 44 units. The newest class of franchisees is represented by significant prior multi-unit, multi-brand experience and includes leadership that is aligned with the brand’s vision and is passionate about growth.

The year also saw significant investments in innovation and franchisee support, including:

Enhanced technology and operations through the adoption and full deployment of a back-office system to optimize store management efficiencies.

Robust national real estate partnership to accelerate the acquisition of viable new store sites.

Investment in operations team to accommodate 23-plus store openings in 2025.

“Our commitment to be a franchisee-first organization has been the cornerstone of our growth since day one,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “2024 was a year of firsts for the company and also saw the completion of infrastructure milestones that we began four years ago to set the stage for massive growth in the year ahead and beyond. We’re very excited about 2025 and believe that it will further solidify our brand as a leader in the QSR franchise coffee landscape.”

Key initiatives for 2025 include:

One Brand, One Voice, One Team:

With a franchisee-first mindset, Bad Ass Coffee will be activating a refined brand message and experience at the store level. The franchisees will see an investment in field operations and field marketing teams who are focused on partnering with them to help increase sales by offering exceptional service and increased community involvement. Customer-Centric Technology Upgrades : Bad Ass Coffee is partnering with Paytronix, a leader in guest engagement, to launch an upgraded loyalty and online ordering system. Customers will enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience across all digital platforms, while franchisees gain access to advanced reporting tools for data-driven decision-making.

: Bad Ass Coffee is partnering with Paytronix, a leader in guest engagement, to launch an upgraded loyalty and online ordering system. Customers will enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience across all digital platforms, while franchisees gain access to advanced reporting tools for data-driven decision-making. Enhanced Franchisee Support: The brand will continue to prioritize profitability and support through expanded training, operational business resources, and the continued utilization of a new back-office platform that provides critical data needed to make sound business decisions

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is redefining franchising by fostering a culture of engagement and collaboration. Franchisees benefit from a proven business model, innovative technology, and a brand that resonates with modern consumers. With its unique blend of Hawaiian culture and responsible growth, Bad Ass Coffee offers a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs ready to join a thriving community of operators.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.