The holidays just got a little more tropical! Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, invites you to take your taste buds on a journey to paradise with its new Winter Wanderlust menu. This year’s lineup features three limited-time drinks that blend holiday nostalgia with the rich, adventurous flavors of the islands.

Available from December 3, 2024, through January 27, 2025 (or while supplies last) at participating U.S. locations, the Winter Wanderlust menu promises to transport your taste buds with these exciting creations:

Ube Luau Latte : This brand-new addition to the menu is inspired by the vibrant purple yam that holds a special place in Hawaiian and Asian culinary traditions. A comforting blend of ube (pronounced OO-bay) and maple, paired with your choice of milk, makes this hot latte the ultimate cozy indulgence.

: This brand-new addition to the menu is inspired by the vibrant purple yam that holds a special place in Hawaiian and Asian culinary traditions. A comforting blend of ube (pronounced OO-bay) and maple, paired with your choice of milk, makes this hot latte the ultimate cozy indulgence. Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte : A spin on a fan favorite, this festive latte combines the sweet, creamy flavors of white chocolate and macadamia nut with a refreshing burst of peppermint, all topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy. Available hot or iced.

: A spin on a fan favorite, this festive latte combines the sweet, creamy flavors of white chocolate and macadamia nut with a refreshing burst of peppermint, all topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy. Available hot or iced. Frosted Mint Cold Brew: Chill out this winter with a refreshing twist on our Hawaiian blend cold brew, sweetened with white chocolate sauce and crowned with peppermint lava cold foam for a frosty, flavorful finish.

To celebrate the Winter Wanderlust menu launch, ‘Ohana Rewards loyalty members will earn 15 bonus Lei (points) and receive a limited-edition sticker (while supplies last) with the purchase of any Winter Wanderlust drink on December 3. Guests who download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards will also enjoy an exclusive welcome offer: 89 Lei and $5 off after their first purchase.

“Winter Wanderlust is one of our favorite times of the year at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii,” said Ivy Hanks, Director of Franchise Marketing. “This year, we’re thrilled to introduce the Ube Luau Latte, featuring ube – a naturally sweet purple yam rarely found in QSR coffee. Its distinctive flavor and color offer a truly unique seasonal treat, while the entire menu delivers the warmth and wonder of the holidays with a tropical twist.”

Guests can also take advantage of various promotions Bad Ass Coffee has brewing this season:

12 Days of Aloha: Starting December 1 through December 12, ‘Ohana Rewards members will receive a new reward in their app to use that day to celebrate the holiday season.

Starting December 1 through December 12, ‘Ohana Rewards members will receive a new reward in their app to use that day to celebrate the holiday season. Winter Tidal Wave: ‘Tis the season for a surprise drink! The Winter Tidal Wave LTO feature is the Wintermint Wipeout Mana (Energy), made with white chocolate and peppermint. This drink is perfect for non-coffee lovers who want a burst of natural caffeine and to experience the flavors of winter. This Tidal Wave is available December 17-January 6, while supplies last.

Embrace the holiday season with these limited-time offerings and experience the Aloha spirit at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations nationwide.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.