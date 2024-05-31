Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a growing national franchise known for its premium Hawaiian coffee and Aloha spirit, is stoked to unveil its new summer menu featuring three playfully nostalgic banana split-inspired beverages.

Guests can indulge in a Bananaloha Split Latte, Bananaloha Split Lava Latte, and Bananaloha Split Kick starting June 4.

Additionally, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is spotlighting its Hawaiian Banana Bread flavored coffee as June’s Island Flavor of the Month. To celebrate, customers can enjoy an online-only 25% off discount on the flavor all month long, exclusively at badasscoffeestore.com.

“We’re excited to showcase our innovative banana-inspired offerings this summer, including both our Bananaloha Split beverage lineup and our Hawaiian Banana Bread flavored coffee,” says Director of Franchise Marketing Ivy Hanks. “In Hawaii, bananas are a staple at roadside stands, particularly along Maui’s iconic Road to Hana, where banana bread is a must-try treat. It’s fitting that the flavor inspires our summer menu and connects guests to Hawaii in every sip.”

The summer beverage menu, available at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations across the U.S. while supplies last, includes:

Bananaloha Split Latte: A swirl of dark chocolate sauce meets an ice-creamy combination of bold espresso, whole milk, and banana and strawberry syrups—served over iced coffee cubes.

Bananaloha Split Lava Latte: Our Bananaloha Split Latte topped with vanilla Cold Lava (cold foam).

Bananaloha Split Kick: A swirl of dark chocolate sauce inside the cup serves as the base for our fan-favorite Koffee Kooler—blended with banana and strawberry syrups and topped with whipped cream.

“Our summer menu celebrates the banana in all its delightful forms,” says Hanks. “From the local island favorite, banana bread, to the quintessential American treat, the banana split, we’ve designed our offerings to bridge the familiar tastes of the Islands with classic Americana. It’s our way of bringing a taste of summer to everyone.”

Island Estate Series

Besides the company’s banana-inspired offerings, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is also introducing a new addition to their Island Estate Series—a single-origin, 100% Kona coffee created in collaboration with Kona Earth.

Small-batch crafted and curated in partnership with estate coffee farmers across Hawaii, the Island Estate Series offers a unique glimpse into the Islands’ rich coffee culture. Much like other renowned beverages hailing from specific regions (like champagne, for example), these offerings possess distinct character and personality, setting them apart not just from other coffees across the world, but even within Hawaii itself. Influenced by climate, rainfall and surrounding florals, these single-origin estate selections stand out as some of the most intriguing of the brand’s Hawaii-grown coffees.

But the Island Estate Series is more than just exceptional coffee; it’s a commitment to supporting local farmers and preserving the legacy of Hawaiian coffee.

The latest limited-edition Island Estate Series coffee is 100% Kona sourced from Kona Earth, a 26-acre family farm on the slopes of Hualalai, an active volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Cultivated by Emmy winners turned passionate farmers, the spirit of new beginnings is infused into each bean—with vibrant notes of lemon, tea, and cherry.

Guests can purchase the limited-edition 100% Kona coffee at participating stores and online at badasscoffeestore.com starting June 22. Each bag of coffee from the Island Estate Series comes with an exclusive collectible pin highlighting the coffee’s unique origin.

‘Ohana Rewards

Joining Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s ‘Ohana Rewards loyalty reward program is free and easy. To enroll in ‘Ohana Rewards, guests can visit badasscoffee.com/ohana-rewards-loyalty. ‘Ohana Rewards members have various options to order and pick up their favorites from the summer menu, including ordering and paying ahead through the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app to earn redeemable Lei (points).