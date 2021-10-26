Bagel Boss Collabs with Blue Point Brewing to Create Beverage for Cask Fest

Blue Point Brewing’s innovation team is collaborating with Long Island favorite Bagel Boss to create an exclusive brew only available at Cask Fest! This one-of-a-kind cask will boast a pilsner base, Bagel Boss’ everything bagel seasoning, and a cream cheese powder. Come join Blue Point for their 17th annual Cask Fest on November 6, 2021 from 2:00-6:00pm - the only chance to sample this iconic, Long Island-based collaboration.

Blue Point’s innovations team will be brewing up more than 70 one-of-a-kind casks for the occasion like Rainbow Cookie Porter and Pear Milkshake. Attendees will also be able to purchase signature ales like Spectral Haze and Hoptical Illusion, along with creative new offerings like botanical terpene-infused Legalize Wheat. And it's not just Blue Point that will be serving up brews; participating breweries include Barrier Brewing Company, Secatogue Brewing Company and Devils Backbone Brewing will also have casks on site. Live music will also be performed by Ernie & The Band, Soundswell and Jah Stix.

Blue Point is committed to doing everything they can to help patrons and staff feel safe. In the spirit of that commitment, all staff, patrons, and performers will be required to present proof of full vaccination or 72 hour rapid test upon entry.