Bagel Boss Launches National Shipping through DoorDash

Just because you don’t live in New York doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy authentic New York bagels with a schmear. DoorDash customers can now get national shipping of award-winning New York bagels, black & white cookies and more from Bagel Boss.



Throughout the past year, DoorDash has expanded on the vision to deliver the best of every local neighborhood and it has now added Bagel Boss to its nationwide offerings.



With Nationwide Shipping, consumers can order (or gift!) everything from award winning bagels, master-smoked hand-sliced lox and gourmet schmears, to rugelach, babkas and bakery items, with free delivery from anywhere in the nation in just a few days.



“Nationwide Shipping on DoorDash opens the door to new neighborhoods and communities and invites consumers to try our award-winning New York bagels or share them without ever actually having to leave home,“ says Andrew Hazen, CEO of Bagel Boss.