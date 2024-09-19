Bagel Boss, the iconic New York bagel brand with nearly 50 years of award-winning tradition, announced the opening of its newest location at 740 Arthur Godfrey Rd in Miami Beach. This store marks the fourth Florida location for Bagel Boss and is part of the brand’s 12-unit expansion plan in South Florida.

Since its founding in 1975, Bagel Boss has become synonymous with authentic New York bagels, made with the same time-honored methods and real New York water, ensuring every bite delivers the signature taste and texture that New Yorkers have cherished for generations. Now, residents and visitors of Miami Beach can experience the legendary flavor that has made Bagel Boss a household name.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our presence in Miami Beach,” said Andrew Hazen, CEO of Bagel Boss. “Bringing our fourth location to South Florida is a testament to the warm welcome we’ve received in the region, and we look forward to continuing to serve authentic New York bagels to locals and tourists alike.”

Bagel Boss in Miami Beach offers a full menu of their celebrated bagels & FLAGELS, along with gourmet shmears, salads, sandwiches, and freshly brewed coffee. From breakfast & lunch on the go to catering special events, Bagel Boss delivers a quintessential New York bagel experience right in the heart of Florida.

This Miami Beach location is a pivotal part of Bagel Boss’s ongoing expansion, following the successful openings in Aventura, Davie and in the Aventura Mall. With 12 stores planned across the region, Bagel Boss aims to bring its award-winning bagels to communities throughout Florida, including upcoming openings in Boca Raton, Surfside, Hollywood, and Delray.