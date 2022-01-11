Bagelmania to Hold Giveaways on National Bagel Day

This Saturday, January 15, Baglemania will be celebrating National Bagel Day with over 20 varieties of award-winning bagels and exciting activations including free t-shirts and a social media giveaway.

The Jewish delicatessen has something for everyone on both ends of the sweet and savory spectrum with fan favorites including the Blueberry, Egg Everything, Salted Pretzel, and Cinnamon-Rasin.

Guests who purchase a dozen in-store will receive a free limited-edition t-shirt, while supplies last. Be sure to tap into Bagelmania’s Instagram at @BagelmaniaLV for the chance to win free bagels for a year.