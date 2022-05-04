    Bahama Buck's Announces Addition of Red Bull Infusions

    Industry News | May 4, 2022
    Bahama Buck's Red Bull infusions.
    Bahama Buck's
    The drinks will be available through September.

    Bahama Buck’s announced a new addition to its summer menu, Red Bull Infusions. The new lineup will be available starting today, May 2, 2022, and will run through the month of September.   

    Bahama Buck’s locations nationwide will offer three Red Bull Infusions flavors for guests to enjoy: 

    Tropical Wave: Red BullEnergy Drink with Wavebender flavor, Tropic Creme & fresh-squeezed lime

    Citrus Swell: Red BullEnergy Drink mixed with Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava 

    Berry Crush: Red BullEnergy Drink mixed with Strawberry and Raspberry with Tropic Creme

    Bahama Buck’s encourages guests to stop by local Bahama Buck’s today to taste the new Red Bull Infusions lineup. If you haven’t downloaded the new Bahama Buck’s Surf Club Rewards App, snag it from the app store today to start earning points on your summertime Red Bull Infusions favorite flavors.  

