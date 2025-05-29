Bomb Pop is celebrating summer the best way it knows how: with bold flavors and a blast of frozen fun. In a new partnership with Bahama Buck’s, the iconic red, white and blue ice pop has been transformed into a limited-edition lineup of treats inspired by Bomb Pop’s signature flavors. This colorful collaboration will be available through September 30, or while supplies last, across all Bahama Buck’s locations.

Famous for its shaved ice, gourmet sodas and other refreshing treats, Bahama Buck’s was the ideal home for a summertime campaign with Wells Foodservice. Bomb Pops tap into the nostalgia that today’s patrons crave, in a format that’s easily used back-of-house for signature LTO development. And, with the Bomb Pop Sno already a hit on the Bahama Buck’s menu, the creation of a Watermelon Bomb Pop Sno was a natural fit for the LTO program. Additionally, a Bomb-Pop-inspired extension to the chain’s Bahama Sodas lineup was developed to quench the thirst of customers looking for a twist on the flavors they know and love.

The resulting four limited-edition creations can only be found at Bahama Buck’s!

Watermelon Bomb Pop Sno: watermelon-flavored Sno topped with red and green sprinkles, finished with a Watermelon Bomb Pop Jr.

Bomb Pop Red Bahama Soda: Sprite mixed with a splash of Bomb Pop Cherry flavor

Bomb Pop White Bahama Soda: a citrusy combo of Sprite and the flavor of Bomb Pop Lime

Bomb Pop Blue Bahama Soda: Sprite and Bomb Pop Blue Raspberry flavor, for a bold blast in every sip

Making the promotion even more memorable is its timing, with the celebration of National Bomb Pop Day on June 26—just ahead of Independence Day, when Bomb Pop’s iconic red, white and blue colors shine brightest.

“At Bomb Pop, we turn everyday moments into something a little more exciting,” said Alnese Thomas, senior brand manager at Bomb Pop. “Partnering with Bahama Buck’s lets us bring our boldest flavors to life in new ways—giving tweens, teens, and families a refreshing way to celebrate summer and explore something unexpected.”

“At Bahama Buck’s, we’re all about flavor and fun—so teaming up with Bomb Pop was a no-brainer,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Marketing Director. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate summer and our 35th year!”

Updates on the promotion can be found across socials at @BombPopOfficial and @BahamaBucks, with sneak peaks, product drops and frozen fun to come all summer long.