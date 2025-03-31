Bahama Buck’s announced the national return of their soda Happy Hour on April 1, 2025. Now is the perfect time for guests to sip and save on their favorite Bahama Sodas.

Think of a Bahama Soda as your favorite soft drink with a fun, flavorful twist. They take classic sodas and mix in their delicious signature flavors to create a one-of-a-kind flavor experience. Whether you like bold and fruity, smooth and creamy, or something totally unique, there’s a Bahama Soda combination for you.

“Our guests love Happy Hour, and we’re thrilled to bring it back as a way to Flavor Guests’ Lives,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Director of Marketing. “It’s the perfect opportunity for Flavor Fans to grab their favorite Bahama Sodas at a great price.”

Starting April 1, Bahama Sodas will be half price at participating locations from open until 3pm. Don’t miss the chance to grab your favorite drink at a great price.