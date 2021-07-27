Bahama Buck's Franchise Corporation and Franchisees Donate $15,220 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Bahama Buck’s just got a little bit sweeter!

Every year, Bahama Buck's takes a step towards fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Giving back to the communities Bahama Buck’s serve is an integral part of the mission of Blessing Our Guests. Both fan-favorite Blue and Pink Cotton Candy Sno flavors give our organization an opportunity to support a great cause. We encourage guests to stop by their local Bahama Buck’s shop and order either of the Cotton Candy Sno’s to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The partnership with St. Jude began July 2017 with the launch of the Blue and Pink Cotton Candy Sno flavors. Having two Cotton Candy flavors in our flavor lineup expands the way Bahama Buck’s and our franchisees can get involved and provides multiple benefiting products for St. Jude. Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation and its franchisees, collectively, made a donation of $15,220 in early July, to help the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food -- because all they should worry about is helping their child live. For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital visit stjude.org.