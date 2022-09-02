Bahama Buck's Launches Strawberry Shortcake Innovation

Top-selling dessert brand - Bahama Buck’s - launches a new “Fruitastic” promotion for WildBrain’s new animated Strawberry Shortcake series, Berry in the Big City, now available on YouTube and Netflix.

This fall, Bahama Buck’s is representing WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake character as a new addition to its fall menu, featuring Strawberry Shortcake Sno. The new LTO will be available starting today, September 1, 2022, and will run through the month of September.

Available for guests to enjoy in Bahama Buck’s shops nationwide, a unique Strawberry Shortcake flavored Sno is layered and topped with Tropic Creme, whipped cream, and Princess Sprinkles.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WildBrain to celebrate their new series. This gives our guests the ultimate Strawberry Shortcake throwback to America’s favorite character, paired with our Strawberry Shortcake flavor, a taste that will bring pure joy to all who indulge in this celebration flavor. The whole family will love the taste and coolness Strawberry Shortcake brings to Bahama Buck’s everywhere,” said Founder and CEO Blake Buchanan.

Bahama Buck’s encourages guests to stop by their local Bahama Buck’s shop or order online at bahamabucks.com and experience the new “berry delicious” Strawberry Shortcake Sno. Guests who are not already members of Bahama Buck’s new loyalty program, Surf Club Rewards, may download the app and receive a free product for signing up, and start earning Paradise Points on every order for more free product rewards.