Bahama Buck's to Offer Free Sno on December 7

Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, most Bahama Buck’s locations nationwide are participating and will be giving a free Sno up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location(s) on Tuesday, December 7.

This year marks the 15th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year”. With over 46,701 Snos given out last year alone, Bahama Buck’s sees no better way to show appreciation than by continuing the tradition and doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up the Greatest Sno on Earth. That’s every guest, all day, Tuesday, December 7 during our normal operating hours.

2021 has continued to bring many changes to the way Free Sno Day will operate this year. The participating locations will be mindful in hosting this event to keep all guests and crews safe and healthy. We will also operate this day as efficiently as possible to effectively manage possible staffing shortages. Please check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives to provide a safe and healthy environment.

“Let it Sno! Kick-off this Holiday season with a taste of paradise—free Sno for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year, we look forward to this day as a way to Bless Our Guests and the communities we serve, especially during these unprecedented times.”

On December 7, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a 12 oz. free Sno.