Bahama Buck's Opens in Montgomery, Texas

Bahama Buck’s will roll in an avalanche of Sno on, Wednesday, July 6, as the Lubbock, Texas-based Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation welcomes the opening of their location in Montgomery, Texas, locally owned by franchisees Lora Hughes & Brian Bowman. The island-inspired shop will be located at 19792 HWY 105 W #100. The Bahama Buck’s brand has been a staple in Texas for 32 years but is new to this area.

“Bahama Buck’s is committed to offering island-inspired vibes, the friendliest staff, and the Greatest Sno on Earth,” says Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s. “We are devoted to flavoring lives by what we consider to be the heart of our mission, to Bless Our Guests while creating the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience!”

Each Bahama Buck’s location offers a taste of paradise with over 100 original gourmet flavors of shaved ice, or as Buck’s guests like to call it, Sno. For guests with diet restrictions, Bahama Buck’s offers a line of Thin Ice Sno with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero carbs. In addition to the shaved ice menu items, guests of the HWY 105 W location will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of Island Smoothies, Bahama Sodas, Frostallatés, and more. Bahama Buck's even has a new digital loyalty app, Surf Club Rewards, guests can download from the App store and start earning free stuff today.