Bahama Buck's Opens New Store in Hudson Oaks, Texas

Bahama Buck’s rolled in an avalanche of Sno today, Tuesday, June 21, as the Lubbock, Texas-based Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation welcomes the opening of their location in Hudson Oaks, Texas, locally owned by franchisees Shawn Allen and Debra Silvas. The island-inspired shop will be located at 2006 Cinema Drive, Unit 100. The Bahama Buck’s brand has been a staple in Texas for 32 years but is new to this area.

“Bahama Buck’s is committed to offering island-inspired vibes, the friendliest staff, and the Greatest Sno on Earth,” said Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s. “We are devoted to flavoring lives by what we consider to be the heart of our mission, to Bless Our Guests while creating the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience!”

Each Bahama Buck’s location offers a taste of paradise with over 100 original gourmet flavors of shaved ice, or as Buck’s guests like to call it, Sno. For guests with diet restrictions, Bahama Buck’s offers a line of Thin Ice Sno with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero carbs. In addition to the shaved ice menu items, guests of the Cinema Drive location will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of Island Smoothies, Bahama Sodas, FrostallatésⓇ, and more.