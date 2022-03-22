Bahama Bucks Opens in Roswell, New Mexico

Bahama Buck’s rolled in an avalanche of Sno Tuesday, March 15, as the Lubbock, Texas-based Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation welcomes the opening of their location in Roswell, New Mexico, locally owned by franchisee Mike and Alicia Gonzales. The island-inspired shop will be located at 107 East Mescalero Road. The Bahama Buck’s brand has been a staple in Texas for over 30-years but is new to this area.

“Bahama Buck’s is committed to offering island-inspired vibes, the friendliest staff, and the Greatest Sno on Earth,” says Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s. “We are devoted to flavoring lives by what we consider to be the heart of our mission, to Bless Our Guests while creating the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience!”

Each Bahama Buck’s location offers a taste of paradise with over 100 original gourmet flavors of shaved ice, or as Buck’s guests like to call it, Sno. For guests with diet restrictions, Bahama Buck’s offers a line of Thin Ice Sno with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero carbs. In addition to the shaved ice menu items, guests of the East Mescalero Road location will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of Island Smoothies, Bahama Sodas, Frostallatés, and more.