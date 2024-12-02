Celebrate the season of giving with a Taste of Paradise. Bahama Buck’s will once again express gratitude to the communities they proudly serve by hosting their annual Free Sno Day. On Tuesday, December 3, Bahama Buck’s locations across the country will offer a FREE Sno (up to 12 oz.) to every guest who stops by.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of this beloved tradition, which has become a hallmark of Bahama Buck’s commitment to giving back. By continuing this festive tradition, Bahama Buck’s shares its appreciation for the community in the most delicious way possible—serving the Greatest Sno on Earth! all day long.

“Let it Sno! We’re excited to kick off the holiday season with this cherished tradition—free Sno for the entire family,” said Blake Buchanan, founder and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Free Sno Day is one of the highlights of our year, as it allows us to Bless Our Guests and show our appreciation for the amazing communities we serve.”

Mark your calendars and gather your loved ones to join Bahama Buck’s on December 3 for the Coolest Day of the Year! Enjoy a moment of tropical delight and community spirit with a FREE Sno to brighten the season.