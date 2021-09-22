Baker Uri Scheft and Partner Or Ohana Open New Bakery and Café Concept Bakey

Internationally-renowned baker and critically acclaimed author of Breaking Breads, Uri Scheft and partner Or Ohana today announced the opening of Bakey, a new bakery and café that is reimagining what “fresh” baked means to Boston. The café officially opened its doors this month at 151 Tremont Street, directly across from Boston Common.

Bakey was born out of the founders’ passion for bread as well as sweet and savory pastries, and the desire to celebrate them at their very best. Pairing first-rate coffee with baked goods, the café serves bread and pastries in the brief, magical window of straight-from-the-oven fresh perfection. Whether enjoyed with a made-to-order morning latte or afternoon espresso, guests should expect a pastry with the highest level of freshness; that is Bakey’s promise.

“We want to change the perception of what fresh baked goods mean to Boston, but also to the American audience as a whole, and are thrilled to be establishing our roots here in New England,” says Scheft. “As a community of innovators, Boston has embraced a melting pot of cultures, making it the perfect location for us to share our vision of high-quality baked goods inspired by our international upbringing.”

Bakey will bring a taste of Scheft’s repertoire to the city, offering a variety of rotating and always fresh items for breakfast, light meals for lunch and dinner, and coffee and baked goods all day. Highlights of the menu include an assortment of his signature laminated dough Babkas and Buns that are available in both sweet and savory forms and baked in large format loaves that are sliced to order.

A Danish-Israeli baker who is well-known for his specialty laminated-dough creations that reflect both European and Israeli baking traditions, Scheft studied his craft in Denmark and continued his professional education in France, Italy, Israel and New York before opening his first bakery, Lehamim, in Tel Aviv in 2002 and co-founding Breads Bakery in NYC in 2013. Over the years, Scheft has gained a legion of loyal customers and high-profile fans, including

Martha Stewart and top culinary writers from The New York Times, Saveur magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Jerusalem Post, among others. Today he operates a total of six Lehamim Bakeries along with partner and CEO Or Ohana, who will lead efforts for the new bakery in Boston.