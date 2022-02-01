Bakery-Cafe Concept TOUS les JOURS Introduces 12 Limited-Time Items

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, introduced 12 new limited-edition items just in time for Valentine’s Day. The “Love, Sweet Love” collection is available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations now through February 14, 2022.

Struck by Cupid’s arrow, the TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) product innovation team set to work creating a menu of offerings as decadent as they are adorable. Any of these 12 high-quality baked goods are guaranteed to evoke love at first bite. The seasonal cakes include, but are not limited to:

‘My Valentine’ Buttercream Cake: 6-inch strawberry and confetti sponge cake covered in strawberry buttercream

‘Mint Chocolate Cookies’ Buttercream Cake: 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in mint chocolate cookies buttercream

Earl Grey Latte Cloud Cake: 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in light whipped cream infused with earl grey milk tea

Valentine’s Cloud Cake: TLJ's signature 7-inch cloud cake with fresh berries in a sweet Valentine's Day design

Additional Valentine’s seasonal treats include donuts featuring early grey cream and chocolate ganache, raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped macarons, love-themed frosted sugar cookies and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

“At TOUS les JOURS, we take great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries and desserts and then artfully design them to provide the most memorable experience for all who visit or are the recipient of one of our beautiful creations,” says Brian Nam, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “While there’s always a reason to treat yourself, Valentine’s Day is a time-honored occasion to share the love, and our very special ‘Love, Sweet Love’ collection is inspired by all things that make our hearts skip a beat.”

The “Love, Sweet Love” collection is available at participating locations through February 14, 2022. The quantity is limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location.