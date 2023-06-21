Balance Grille Plans Further Growth in Colorado

Balance Grille, a rising leader in Asian Fast Casual, recently shared its plans to continue its national expansion efforts throughout the state of Colorado. Having recently opened its first non-traditional franchise location within Freedom Street Social food hall, located at 15177 Candelas Parkway in Arvada, last July, the brand is eager to continue its growth within the Rocky Mountain state, looking for potential franchisees that are passionate about bringing a healthy Pan-Asian option to their community.

Balance Grille has differentiated itself as an innovative leader in the fast-causal space, pioneering a managerless-employment model that has allowed it to overcome the talent challenge facing nearly every restaurant today. With 75 percent of its employees trained as shift leaders through its peer-to-peer management system and an average employee tenure of 2.46 years, Balance is proving that their unique approach to staffing and is paying off exponentially.

Founded by Prakash Karamchandani (PK) and HoChan Jang (CJ), Balance Grille is redefining the fast-casual space by providing a fresh and flavorful take on clean eating and Asian cuisine. The menu features unique flavor profiles and food pairings made with farm fresh ingredients and is focused on achieving overall balance and wellness, much like the Asian diet, which promotes eating plant-based greens, vegetables, and whole grains. The menu is clean eating in its purest form and delivered through a Pan-Asian menu focused on a fusion of flavors and ingredients from all across Asia.

Following Balance Grille’s tremendous success in its home state and the success seen in Arvada, the brand is confident that now is the right time to continue their expansion throughout the rest of the state. Balance is targeting additional growth throughout Colorado, setting its sights on additional markets in Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs. With each market capable of holding a range of 5 to upwards of 30+ locations, the brand is focusing on a minimum of five locations in each market to start and is looking to partner with highly qualified multi-unit operators through area development commitments in order to position the brand as the preeminent Asian Fast Casual concept nationwide. With an ever-growing consumer base and an eye on trends, Colorado is the ideal area for this fresh-focused and tech-forward brand to continue to expand.

“Colorado is a lively and flourishing state and we can’t wait to continue to share our passion for flavorful fresh-focused foods with its communities,” says CJ, cofounder of Balance Grille. “We’re committed to our goal of serving happiness and fueling people with our food and are determined to always identify new ways to improve and enhance both our consumer and employee experiences as we continue our expansion efforts.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, Colorado has seen a steady rise in population since 2010, with the most recent census reporting a population of almost 6 million. With the tremendous influx of new people moving there every day and reports listing them as the fifth healthiest state in the country, now is the perfect time for Balance Grille to continue their expansion into the Colorado market. The brand looks forward to contributing a technology forward and fresh focused restaurant, as well as job opportunities to the state.

Including its plans for expansion in Colorado, the brand is targeting approximately 50+ locations over a 5-year period in select markets. Operators can expect an initial investment of $733,192 - $1,231,080 per location. Balance Grille is keeping things fresh and innovative in regard to its growth approach as well, allowing early investors to participate in a corporate monetization event if a call option is triggered.

“We’re looking for entrepreneurs that are passionate about providing a healthy dining option to their community,” says PK, Co-Founder of Balance Grille. “More importantly, we want to work with potential franchisees that are excited about the Balance Grille brand and its culture and truly identify with our mission. Our brand is like a family, and we are heavily invested in the success of each individual operator, knowing that they allow us to help share Balance with more cities throughout the country and introduce individuals to an improved approach to fresh dining.”