Balboa Steaks, the fourth concept from the M2O Group, is now open in Newark, Delaware, at 17 N. Chapel Street.

The newest concept, which comes after the highly successful opening of Bab’s Hot Chicken in Audubon, PA and Newark, DE last year, was created to bring the authentic Philly Cheesesteak to Newark.

“As part of our continued growth in Newark, we’re thrilled to introduce Balboa Steaks and bring a Philly classic to the community,” said the Osmanollaj brothers, owners of M2O Group. “Quality, flavor, and great service is the core of each of our concepts.”

Balboa Steaks menu is as following:

Steaks & Sandwiches:

· Chicken Cheesesteak: $14

· Plain Cheesesteak (100% Ribeye, Wit or Witout Onions): $14

· Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak: $14.50

· Nashville Hot Chicken Steak (Nashville Seasoning, Cooper Sharp, Pickles): $14.50

· Balboa Roast Pork (Roast Pork, Provolone Cheeses or Whiz, Broccoli Rabe, Long Hot Peppers): $15

· The Balboa Steak (100% Ribeye, Cooper Sharp, Wit or Witout Onions): $15

· The Champ (100% Ribeye, Cooper Sharp, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers): $16

· Italian Stallion (100% Ribeye, Cooper Sharp, Long Hots, Pizza Sauce): $17

· Broad St. Bully (100% Ribeye, Provolone, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers, Pickles, Cheese Whiz): $18

Sides

· Regular Fries: $5

· Cheese Fries: $7

· Cheesesteak Fries: $11

· Buffalo Chicken Fries: $11

· Philly Fries (100% Ribeye, Cheese Wiz, Fried Onions): $13

Balboa Steaks is open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://balboasteaks.com.