The Baltimore Ravens announced an exciting new partnership with Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group, for the 2024 NFL season. This dynamic collaboration between two companies with deep-rooted ties to Baltimore aims to further enhance the Ravens’ fan experience throughout the season.

This partnership is set to bring a new level of engagement and benefits to Ravens fans, offering unparalleled opportunities to interact with the team and fanbase while also gaining access to exclusive rewards and offers.

With this partnership, Atlas Restaurant Group will offer fan promotions and giveaways via the free Atlas Rewards app. Fans will have the chance to win Ravens tickets, enjoy special offers on food and beverages at Atlas restaurants, and access unique promotions designed to elevate the gameday experience.

Atlas Restaurant Group is also proud to be an official sponsor of Baltimore Ravens Purple Fridays. To kick off the season, Atlas will host a spectacular kickoff party at Watershed, featuring the Ravens Caravan, mascot Poe and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens. This event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Ravens spirit and community camaraderie.

“We’re excited to join forces with Atlas Restaurant Group to bring more energy and excitement to Ravens fans this season,” said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. “This partnership not only underscores our commitment to enhancing the fan experience but also enables us to align ourselves with an industry-leading, nationally-growing brand right in our backyard.”

Purple Fridays will continue to be a highlight of the season, with promotions hosted at participating Atlas locations, including James Joyce, Watershed, The Valley Inn, Italian Disco, The Choptank and Waterfront Hotel. Fans can enjoy Purple Friday specials, including a burger and a Miller Lite beer for just $12, as part of the festivities.

“We are proud to be part of the Ravens’ journey and to celebrate our shared passion for Baltimore – and as a lifelong Ravens fan, I am personally really looking forward to this season and partnership,” said Atlas Restaurant Group Founder and CEO Alex Smith. “Our goal is to bring fans together, enhance the gameday experience and contribute to the vibrant spirit of Baltimore.”

For further details on promotions, events and special offers, fans can download the Atlas Rewards app, available for both iOS and Android platforms, and follow both the Baltimore Ravens and Atlas Restaurant Group on social media.