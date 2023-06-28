Bango Bowls Looks to Grow through Franchising

Bango Bowls is seeking to strengthen its presence through franchising.

Since 2017, Bango Bowls has provided the local communities it serves with a wide variety of flavorful and nutritious menu options. Looking ahead, the brand has plans to expand into new markets and bring its unique fast-casual concept to a wider audience, starting with its home base in the New York City Tri-State Area.

“Our unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for optimal efficiency, coupled with our deliberate decision to franchise after five years of ensuring comprehensive team support, reflects our dedication to empowering our team,” says Ryan Thorman, Founder and CEO of Bango Bowls. “Positivity, skill and teamwork shape our foundation for collaborative achievement and shared goals.”

Bango Bowls aims to address key issues facing the industry and differentiate itself through the following initiatives:

Investment in Technology: The brand incorporates innovative technology in all operations including training, point of sale, marketing and food preparation to ensure a seamless and efficient experience for customers and operators, resulting in high employee retention and customer satisfaction.

Small Store Strategy: Bango Bowls is designed to be simple and scalable. By utilizing compact units and a hoodless kitchen design to run a complete restaurant, Bango Bowls effectively minimizes its physical footprint and reduces build-out costs, while simultaneously maximizing output and revenue.

Setting the New Standard for Franchisee Support: Bango Bowls provides experienced leadership to franchisees and is committed to offering top-of-the-line resources and support to help them successfully run their businesses.

At its core, Bango Bowls was created from a primary belief that championing a positive mindset toward one’s day, life and health is directly tied to discovering true joy in the nourishment we provide our bodies. The brand aims to empower communities to make informed choices for their well-being, cultivate optimistic perspectives and embrace enduring healthy lifestyles. Such a compelling mission has garnered national acclaim, leading to their recognition on QSR’s esteemed 40/40 List for 2023. By providing a tried-and-true business model, Bango Bowls equips franchisees with invaluable resources and unwavering support from exceptional leaders. Their ultimate objective is to furnish franchisees with the necessary tools for running a successful enterprise, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity in the long run.

“We are excited to grow our footprint in the Tri-State Area and beyond, introducing more people to our fresh and flavorful menu,” says Thorman. “Our franchise opportunity is not only about entrepreneurship but also about promoting better choices and creating a positive impact on communities.”

With its new growth and development plan, the brand aims to open approximately 50 locations over a 5-year period in select markets, partnering with new and experienced unit operators. Ideal candidates include owner-operators who are seeking to own a local business and immerse themselves in their community. The second type of ideal candidate is a multi-unit operator who understands what it takes to operate several restaurants, the infrastructures needed and the nuances that go into multi-unit operation. Operators can expect an initial investment of $250,000 to $500,000 per location.