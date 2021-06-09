Banza Partners with Oath Pizza on Chickpea Pizza Crust

Banza, a rapidly-growing maker of chickpea pasta, pizza, mac & cheese and rice, is teaming up with Oath Pizza to bring its chickpea pizza crust to restaurants for the first time. Banza will replace Oath’s previous cauliflower and gluten-free crusts as a new permanent menu option, offering a solution that is both plant-based and certified gluten-free with the same crispy crust and doughy center that pizza lovers crave. Banza’s chickpea pizza crust will join a menu full of high quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients that make Oath’s pizza “100% feel-good.” Banza will begin rolling out in Oath’s 50+ restaurants this month, starting with its New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia locations.

Banza’s partnership with Oath comes just seven months after a grocery launch for its chickpea pizza. A first-to-market innovation, Banza has driven incremental growth for the pizza category and quickly become the fastest-selling frozen pizza crust in the country.

“Since we launched our pizza in grocery, we’ve found that 50% of people who are buying it are brand new to frozen pizza. We’re thrilled that Oath is bringing our chickpea pizza crust to restaurants for the first time,” says Mike Tarullo, Chief Operating Officer at Banza. “Our partnership gives us the opportunity to help people feel great about incorporating more pizza nights into their routine.”

Banza and Oath Pizza are committed to using the highest quality ingredients that allow people to feel great about eating the foods that they love, like pizza. Oath takes pride in their inclusive, customizable menu options and Banza’s chickpea pizza crust answers to a key consumer request for a pizza option that’s both gluten-free and vegan. Banza’s mission is to inspire people to eat more chickpeas because of their health and environmental benefits. The latest USDA dietary guidelines recommend people eat chickpeas, beans and lentils 1-3 times per week—however, about 80% of the country is not doing so. The partnership with Oath not only allows Banza to reach more people, but also offer new and delicious ways for people to eat more chickpeas.

Banza pizza crust will be available as a part of Oath Pizza’s permanent menu offering for dine-in, pickup, delivery, and curbside at oathpizza.com or through Oath’s mobile app. Guests will be able to create their own chickpea pizza and select from a range of Oath’s premium ingredients, such as their housemade tomato, basil pesto and truffle sauces, traditional and plant-based cheeses and proteins, fresh veggies, and garnishes. Additionally, Banza Pizza will be available for nationwide shipping as part of the Oath Pizza Party Packs available on oathpizza.com, where people can make their own pizza creations at home.