Barberitos Adds Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic as Brand Ambassador

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, announced Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic as the chain’s new brand ambassador. The restaurant will be utilizing Jokic to “serve” as the brand’s healthy, lifestyle menu spokesperson on social media and participate in promotions. As she travels the Southeast playing in tournaments, Jokic will spend time visiting Barberitos locations.

“We are excited to welcome Kat into the Barberitos family and look forward to watching her impact the brand with her focus on enjoying a healthy eating lifestyle,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Kat has always been a smash hit on the tennis court, and we are honored to have her contribute to our mission of serving farm-fresh food to the Barbs’ communities and its people.”

Jokic enjoyed a decorated tennis career at the University of Georgia, where she helped the Bulldogs win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. She was crowned SEC Challenge Singles Champion and spent time as the number one ranked International Tennis Federation singles player in the country.

“As a student athlete, it was always important for me to refuel with healthy, filling meals, and Barberitos ‘aces’ it every time,” says Jokic. “This partnership is a natural fit for me because I have been a fan of the brand since I first moved to America from Bosnia in 2017. I am always seeking a healthy, tasty meal and can’t wait to stop by Barberitos locations during my tournament travels throughout the Southeast.”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.