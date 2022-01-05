Barberitos Adds Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork to Menu

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, expands its menu to include slow-cooked pulled pork. The protein is once again available at Barberitos restaurants as well as on the Barberitos app, Barberitos.com and third-party delivery partners.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the popular protein as a Barberitos combo meal by adding chips, a side of cheese dip or guacamole along with a fountain beverage to their usual entree.

“The highly anticipated relaunch of our secret rub pulled pork has been a long time coming, and we are excited to serve up this flavor-packed protein,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber says. “As we begin a new year, we are excited to reintroduce pulled pork for guests to add to their combo meal.”

Barberitos’ pulled pork is made with a seven-spiced rub before it is slowly cooked at a low temperature. As a result, tender, flavorful pork serves as an ideal topping on Barberitos’ burritos, tacos, bowls, salads and nachos.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. In addition to the pulled pork, all of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.