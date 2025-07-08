Barberitos, known for its better-for-you, Mexican-inspired dishes, is encouraging its guests to Guac ‘Til You Drop in its summer sweepstakes in partnership with Avocados From Mexico. The promotion gives avocado fans a chance to win big, just for enjoying their favorite avocado-packed menu items.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Avocados From Mexico to give our guests a delicious reason to enjoy summer,” says Shay Baumhauer, Senior Director of Marketing at Barberitos. “When guests purchase avocado or guac, they’ll have the chance to enter to win some seriously cool prizes – it’s our way of turning a summer craving into something even bigger.”

Guests who purchase any avocado product now through August will be entered to win an epic summer getaway. Barberitos will award five grand prize winners, and an additional fifteen runners-up will receive exclusive branded merchandise and Barberitos gift cards. The better-for-you burrito brand will also host social media giveaways throughout the summer, featuring even more chances to win fun, avocado-themed prizes.

Guac ‘Til You Drop Grand Prize

$500 lodging gift card

$100 Barberitos gift card

Bluetooth speaker

Barberitos branded beach towels

More summer swag

Barberitos is spotlighting its most craveable avocado creations, including Scratch-Made Guacamole, the Avocado BLT Bowl, and customizable favorites like burritos, bowls, quesadillas, salads, nachos, tacos, and more – all of which can be loaded up with fresh avocado or guac made with 100% fresh Avocados From Mexico.

“Avocados From Mexico always bring the good times. They’re always fresh, always good, and available year-round,” says Curt Webber, Director of Foodservice at Avocados From Mexico. “This partnership is a perfect way to share the feel-good flavor of avocados with guests this summer!”

So, why not take your burrito—and your summer—to the next level? Every time you add avocado or guac to your meal, you’re adding another chance to get the guac out of town.