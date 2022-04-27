Barberitos Appoints Jordan Davis New Brand Ambassador

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, announced University of Georgia National Champion and NFL Prospect Jordan Davis as the chain’s new brand ambassador. The partnership includes print, radio and television advertising and social media content along with a “Heavy-D Jordan Davis Burrito” available at participating locations.

“During my time as a Dawg in Athens, Barberitos was always one of my favorite places to eat,” Davis says. “Barb’s delicious, fresh and healthy food allows me to do my best on the field, while the restaurant gives back to the community with Burrito Love. I can’t wait for my friends and family to enjoy my Heavy-D burrito and wish the best of luck to anyone who can finish it.”

Davis enjoyed a decorated football career at the University of Georgia as a defensive tackle, where he led the team in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The First Team All-American had a decorated career as Bulldog winning the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy in 2021. Davis will enter the 2022 NFL Draft April 28-30 as a potential first round pick listed at 6 feet 6 inches tall and 340 pounds.

The Heavy-D Jordan Davis Burrito includes double the ingredients of a standard Barberitos burrito. The loaded entree includes two tortillas, double proteins, double rice, double beans, double protein, double cheese, double salsa, double lettuce, double chipotle ranch and double guacamole.

“As a national champion, Jordan makes such an impact both on and off the football field, whether he’s stopping offenses or engaging with fans,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber says. “We are thrilled to see what he will make as the new face of the brand and had a blast creating the new ‘Heavy-D Jordan Davis Burrito.’”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, pork, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.