Barberitos Celebrates 'Back to School' with Free Cookies

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is welcoming students, families and staff back to school by offering a free cookie to all guests on Friday, Aug. 13 at participating locations. This special offer can only be redeemed through the Barberitos mobile app.

Guests are encouraged to redeem their complimentary dessert while enjoying any of Barberitos’ entrees, ranging from burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos or quesadillas.

“The team at Barberitos is excited to mark the end of summer by providing a sweet treat to all our guests,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We especially want to recognize and reward all the students, parents and teachers for going back to school.”

The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.