Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito brand renowned for its fresh, health-conscious offerings and a proud member of the better-for-you dining platform WOWorks, has signed a 7-unit development agreement to grow its footprint in the Tampa/St. Pete market. This expansion will increase Barberitos’ Florida presence, accelerating its growth in one of the fastest-growing franchise markets in the country, according to a recent report from the International Franchise Association.

Leading this expansion is Matt O’Neill, a Tampa Bay native and experienced restaurant operator and entrepreneur. In 2024, he opened his first Barberitos in Tampa – the second location in the state – which quickly became one of the brand’s top restaurants within its first six months. With a second location underway and a new agreement signed to develop seven more, O’Neill is accelerating Barberitos’ growth across the Tampa/St. Pete market.

“I visited a Barberitos more than a decade ago and immediately saw the potential for the concept in Tampa,” said O’Neill. “The strong performance of our first location, and the brand’s strong support system validated that belief. Tampa Bay is one of Florida’s most promising growth markets, and I’m confident it’s the right place to scale the brand.”

O’Neill brings vast experience in restaurant operations and growth to Barberitos’ expansion in Tampa Bay/St. Pete market. He developed his own restaurant concept and held corporate roles at Zaxby’s and Einstein Bagels, where he focused on launching new locations and improving underperforming units. He also co-owns a private equity firm with his brother, specializing in hospitality and retail, and serves on Barberitos’ Franchise Advisory Council. Driven by the early success of his first location, O’Neill is confident in the demand for Barberitos and is committed to building the brand’s footprint locally.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Matt as he expands Barberitos’ presence in high-potential markets such as Tampa/St. Pete,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “This agreement reflects the strong demand for Barberitos’ fresh, health-conscious dining options and our commitment to partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to expand our footprint.”

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its better-for-you family of brands expanding portfolio. With strong unit-level economics and substantial growth potential, Barberitos presents a unique opportunity for seasoned entrepreneurs to thrive in the competitive fast-casual burrito market. The brand features a modern and inviting interior, complemented by a streamlined menu that emphasizes fresh, nutritious dishes crafted in-house. Guests can enjoy a variety of customizable options, including burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made with the finest ingredients