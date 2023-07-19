Barberitos Launches Taco Packs for Limited Time

Barberitos, a leading fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Southwestern cuisine, announced its latest promotion: Taco Packs. Available for a limited time from now until October 1, customers can enjoy the convenience of pre-packed tacos in customizable quantities of one or two for individual cravings, or packs of 5, 10, or more for larger groups.

The Taco Packs cater to the growing demand for healthier and convenient dining options. By offering customizable quantities, Barberitos provides a satisfying experience for individuals and groups alike, catering to quick lunches, family meals, or event planning. Barberitos’ Taco Packs offer flavorful and nutritious options for hassle-free dining.

As part of this promotions, Barberitos is proud to unveil its new Green Chile Salsa, a delightful addition to their existing lineup of free salsas. Made with a blend of tomatillo salsa, green chiles, roasted garlic, and jalapeños, this zesty creation adds freshness and spice to every bite, complementing the Taco Packs perfectly.

“Our guests wanted more tacos, so we are giving them Taco Packs now in 5 and 10 as a convenient dining option, perfect for summer activities and family gatherings” says John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer at Barberitos. “We are also excited to bring them a new seasonal salsa flavor, Green Chile to give our guests something new to enjoy”.

