Barberitos Named 'Best Burrito' for 19th Straight Year

Barberitos has been named “Best Burrito” for the 19th consecutive year by the “Athens Banner-Herald” 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Athens-based southwestern grille and cantina was crowned again during the Oscars-style awards gala at the Athens Cotton Press on Thursday, Aug. 26, where Miss Georgia Karson Annslee Pennington was the guest speaker.

“The entire Barberitos team is so appreciative of the Classic City community for its continued support and voting us the best of the best,” says Barberitos founder and CEO Downing Barber. “I remember rolling my first Barberitos burrito in downtown Athens and never could have dreamed of this run of sustained excellence.”

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards voting began on June 4 and continued through June 20. Full awards results can be found online at www.onlineathens.com.

Barberitos opened in 2000, and the original location still remains in downtown Athens. There are six additional locations in the Athens area. In addition to its renowned burritos, the restaurant also offers a variety of entrees, ranging from bowls, salads, nachos, tacos and quesadillas. The brand is also active in the Athens community supporting everything from little league teams to Extra Special People (ESP), which creates opportunities for people with disabilities and their families.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.