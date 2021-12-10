Barberitos Names Maggie Kendrick Franchisee of the Year

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, named Kingsport Owner Maggie Kendrick as its “2021 Franchisee of the Year Award” recipient. The prestigious award was presented at the chain’s annual National Franchisee Convention held on Dec. 5 in Athens, Ga.

Barberitos’ “Franchisee of the Year Award” recognizes a franchisee for supporting Barberitos’ mission of serving others with a focus on food, community and people. As a way to fulfill this mission, Kendrick and her team sponsor local baseball and soccer leagues; donate meals to local running clubs, the local library and bible schools; and provide gift cards for charity raffles. Kingsport is also one of the first locations to implement new technologies that improve their customers’ experience and has a team that is always willing to share opinions and ideas that help other franchisees.

“To win this award is a tremendous honor, and we are so thankful for our incredible team that played such an integral role in us receiving this recognition,” says Kendrick. “I rely on my team to get things done and make a difference serving our fresh, healthy food and providing first-class customer service, and I owe this to all of their hard work in 2021.”

Nearing a decade in operation, Kendrick has owned the Barberitos location at 300 Clinchfield St., since February 2013.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, beef, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

“Maggie and her entire team have always believed in the brand and embody everything we value in a franchisee,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “This team never turns down an opportunity to represent Barberitos, especially when they deliver catering all the way in Kentucky. As we look ahead to 2022, we hope to all make as big an impact in the community as the Kingsport team.”