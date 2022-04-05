    Barberitos to Offer $6 Burritos on National Burrito Day

    Industry News | April 5, 2022

    Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating National Burrito Day with guests on Thursday, April 7 by offering $6 chicken burritos at participating locations. In addition to the discounted chicken burrito, guests are encouraged to add any of Barberitos’ unlimited toppings to their entree along with its limited-time offer of mango salsa.

    “Our delicious, hand-wrapped burritos are truly a staple at Barberitos, so National Burrito Day is an important time for our team and our guests,” Founder and CEO Downing Barber says. “In addition to our burritos made in-store daily, we are thrilled to bring the fan-favorite mango salsa back to our menu for guests to enjoy all spring and summer long.”

    Barberitos uses fresh, hand-cut mangoes, pico de gallo, cilantro, peppers, jalapenos, fresh lime juice and sea salt to make the seasonal salsa. The zesty, tangy mango salsa along with the restaurant’s traditional tomato-based salsas are made fresh daily.

    As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, pork, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more