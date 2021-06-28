Barberitos to Offer Free Cheese Dip on Independence Day

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating Independence Day by offering one free small cheese dip to every guest. This special offer can only be redeemed on Sunday, July 4 through the Barberitos mobile app at participating locations.

The restaurant’s fan-favorite topping can be enjoyed by drizzling it on fresh corn tortilla chips or pouring on top of any of Barberitos’ entrees including burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.

“We are going to have a blast this Fourth of July by offering a free cheese dip to our raving fans,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Even though it's America’s birthday, we’re giving away the gift of our delicious cheese topping to pair perfectly with all of our farm-fresh food.”

The Barberitos mobile app offers a restaurant location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.