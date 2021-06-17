Barberitos to Offer Free Drinks on June 18

Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with 51 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating the start of summer on Friday, June 18 by offering one refreshing free fountain drink to its guests at participating locations. This special offer can only be redeemed through the Barberitos mobile app.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy their complimentary drink with fresh corn tortillas chips or Barberitos’ entrees including burritos, bowls, salads, nachos, tacos or quesadillas.

“The Barberitos team is excited to kick off summer by offering our guests a free fountain drink,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “As it starts to heat up outside, guests can enjoy a refreshing cold beverage on us to pair with our farm-fresh food.”

The Barberitos mobile app provides a location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.