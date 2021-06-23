Barberitos Unveils Upcoming Giveaways and Initiatives for Consumers

Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, announced the brand’s new initiatives and marketing efforts that guests will be able to take advantage of this fall.

“The Barberitos team is so grateful to our loyal guests for their support, and we are excited to share new ways to make them feel appreciated,” says Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We hope our guests are in the mood for some Burrito Love. We’re using mood cups to enhance the dining experience for our raving fans of the brand.”

Barberitos is hosting four giveaway days via the Barberitos mobile app during Q3:

July 4: Free Small Cheese Dip

August 13: Free Cookie

September 16: Free Small Guacamole

September 20: Free Small Cheese Dip

Guests purchasing a regular drink will receive a color-changing Burrito Love mood cup (while supplies last). The brand’s “Burrito Love” campaign is meant to inspire kindness and bring joy to others, which includes working with local non-profit organizations to spread the love. This is an extension of the brand’s mission to serve food, community and people. Team members will be wearing “Burrito Love”

T-shirts that guests can order online at www.barberitos.com/merchandising.

In addition, all locations will have custom-made posters showcasing a three-dimensional view of Barberitos’ guacamole and cheese dip. Semiotic Marketing International (SMI) developed Barberitos’ first-of-its-kind signs as a unique, eye-catching way to brand the decor and show off its farm-fresh guacamole and cheese dip. Developed from state-of-the-art technology, these signs will change how point of purchase (POP) displays are created going forward.