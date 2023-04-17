BarBurrito to Open 250th Franchise Location

BarBurrito, the largest quick service Tex-Mex restaurant chain in Canada, will open its 250th franchise location on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the town of Edson, Alberta. The franchise, which is comprised of locally-owned and family-operated locations, serves fresh ingredients and offers vegan, keto, and gluten-free options.



“We are very proud to have reached this milestone, and can’t wait to bring the delicious flavours of BarBurrito to Edson,” says Colette MacLean, VP of Marketing, BarBurrito. “Edson deserves to have a burrito joint, and we’re thrilled to be the first in town! We hope everyone will love our burritos, as well as some other fan-favourite items like our Oreo Churros, Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos and Extreme Fries.”



BarBurrito has experienced incredible growth in recent years, adding 200 new locations since 2017 — 75 of which opened in 2022, alone — and is on track to reach 300 locations by the end of 2023. To celebrate the 250th location grand opening, the Edson restaurant will be offering $2.50 burritos all day long on April 26, 2023.



The timing of the new location couldn’t be more perfect, as Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. In honour of the holiday, all BarBurrito locations across Canada will be serving up fresh burritos starting at just $5.00 on May 5, 2023.