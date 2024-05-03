The Scooter’s Coffee annual GROW Conference showcased the barista skills of store-level and multi-unit leaders who competed in the Scooter’s Coffee Cup Championship.

Macy Mulder and Hannah Jensen, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, took home this year’s championship with a blazing speed of 3 minutes and 35 seconds after making 10 uniquely different drink orders. The pair work side-by-side weekly in the Madison Ave. store location. “Macy and I, we work really well together in the store, so I knew we would have a good shot in the competition,” Jensen said. “But seeing our name announced as the winners was amazing.” Mulder added, “This was incredible because of all our years of dedication we’ve put into the store.”

Competitors, grouped in pairs, were tasked with making espresso-based drinks, SCOOOT! Energy Infusions, and smoothies. They competed against the clock while being judged on quality standards to create the same beverages served daily at each store location. Entrants submitted a video application showcasing their barista skills, and were selected based on our brand promise of Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!” Selected applicants then proceeded to the semi-finals, and performed live at the GROW conference in Omaha, Neb.

New this year, the competition also featured “Rookie Hour” to encourage a wide range of skillsets from stores who’ve been open 6-12 months. Ashley Greenfield won this inaugural competition by making four drinks in 3 minutes and 54 seconds solo. Ashley represented Store #2297 in Prior Lake, Minn.

The annual conference brings together franchisees from across the Scooter’s Coffee footprint to learn about business updates, connect with other franchisees and the corporate team, and learn more about the state of the business.



Scooter’s Coffee Cup Championship Results:

1 st Place: Macy Mulder & Hannah Jensen Store #232, Council Bluffs, IA Time: 3:35.4 for 10 Drinks



1 st Runner Up: April Eldridge & Brooke Jensen Store #231, Papillion, NE & Store #232, Council Bluffs, IA Time: 4:08.7 for 10 Drinks



2 nd Runner Up: Ernesto Hernandez & Tyler Rambali-Robertson Store #361, Sioux City, IA & Store #2241, Sioux City, IA Time : 5:01 for 10 Drinks



3 rd Runner Up: Jaci Stroda & Katie Litte Store #90, Lincoln, NE & Store #194, Lincoln, NE Time: 5:06.9 for 10 Drinks

