BARK, a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, announced today the return of its highly anticipated dog toy collaboration with Dunkin’, the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Together, BARK and Dunkin’ have raised over $12.5 million for the charitable foundation since launching their partnership in 2020. Now in its sixth year, the BARK x Dunkin’ Joy partnership has become an annual tradition in high demand from dogs and dog parents.

Starting today, National Dog Day, the 2025 Dunkin’ x BARK collection is back at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide and online at bark.co/dunkin, while supplies last. With a $16 donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, guests will receive a limited-edition toy as a thank-you – giving pups a playful way to join in their humans’ favorite coffee rituals while supporting kids battling illness or hunger. This year’s collection features:

Dunkin’ Cold Brew Toy: This plush toy includes an oversized squeaker, ultra-fluffy stuffing, irresistible crinkle fabric, and a playful whip-n-flip straw.

Dunkin' Chocolate Frosted Donut: This sweet treat is a 2-in-1 toy packed with fluff, featuring two squeakers and layers of crazy crinkle for irresistible play.

Donations benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s programs that bring joy to children battling illness and hunger, including Dogs for Joy, which places highly trained facility dogs in children’s hospitals across the country. These full-time pups support patients by teaching kids how to take medication, providing comfort during medical intervention, and motivating them through treatment.

“We’re incredibly proud of how this partnership unites dog lovers, coffee fans and a shared purpose — to bring joy to kids when they need it most,” said Dave Stangle, Vice President of Brand Marketing at BARK. “It’s a meaningful way for us to connect with our community and support a cause that brings comfort and happiness to so many.”

This year, joy is multiplying with a new litter of 11 facility dogs-in-training, bringing puppy power to the next generation of Dogs for Joy. These dogs – all named by Dunkin’ franchisees and hospital Child Life Specialists – are already on their journey to become full-time helpers and companions across the country.

“These toys offer more than just fun for our furry friends, they’re a way for our guests to make a real difference during their next Dunkin’ run,” said Mollie Collum, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “The success of this partnership helps us continue supporting new facility dogs, so every guest donation helps bring comfort and smiles to kids who need it most. With each toy, we’re spreading joy twice over.”

To date, the foundation has supported 50 facility dogs across 33 hospitals, positively impacting thousands of young patients.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Dogs for Joy program, visit bringjoy.org.