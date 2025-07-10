Barrio Burrito Bar, one of North America’s fastest-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant brands, announced the grand opening of its newest U.S. location at 4738 Marigold Ave in Poinciana, Florida. This marks the brand’s ninth location in the United States, underscoring its continued momentum following a bold rebrand and nationwide expansion.

The Poinciana restaurant is owned and operated by Rajvinder Singh and Harminder Singh Dhaliwal who have committed to open multiple units in the area. This opening is the first of several locations planned to introduce Barrio Burrito Bar to more communities throughout the state of Florida.

Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, July 16

To celebrate the launch, Barrio Burrito Bar Poinciana will host a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, featuring a one-day-only promotion:

Regular Burritos for just $5.99Location: 4738 Marigold Ave, Poinciana, FL

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Offer available in-store only. Taxes extra. While supplies last.