BURRITOBAR USA Inc., a leader in fast-casual Mexican cuisine, announced the opening of its newest Barrio Burrito Bar restaurant at 1510 North Ankeny Boulevard, Ankeny, Iowa. This marks the seventh U.S. location, with many more openings on the horizon which are scheduled to open over the next few months.



The Ankeny restaurant is operated by Sonal, Amit, and Vishal Patel, Master Franchisees for Iowa, Nebraska, and Indiana and will serve as a flagship location and a training facility for the region. It is the first of several locations the group plans to own and manage to augment growth and establish the brand in the Midwest.



Barrio Burrito Bar is celebrated for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, homemade salsas, and standout offerings like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries, appealing to consumers of all ages.



Originally introduced to the U.S. in 2020 as BURRITOBAR, the brand rebranded in 2024 to Barrio Burrito Bar—a bold step that enhanced brand personality, visual identity, and market recognition.



Franchise development in the U.S. continues to accelerate, forming a key part of the company’s North American growth. In Canada, its affiliate barBURRITO is the largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise, with over 370 locations nationwide.



“Our U.S. expansion has been phenomenal,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “With Master Franchise agreements now secured in over 20 U.S. territories, our growth model is driving predictable, recurring revenue and creating strong partnerships. We’ve now have 1,169 committed franchise units throughout the Nation – a tremendous achievement for the brand.”