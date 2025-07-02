Barrio Burrito Bar, one of North America’s fastest-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant brands, has officially opened its doors at 3301 Morse Road in Columbus, Ohio. This new restaurant marks the brand’s eighth U.S. location and is set to play a key role in its Midwest expansion.

The Columbus restaurant is operated by Master Franchisees Tushar, Yogesh, Purvi and Kingel Patel, who are leading the brand’s development across Ohio. This opening is the first of several locations the group plans to establish as they introduce Barrio Burrito Bar to more communities in the region.



Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, July 2nd



To celebrate this exciting launch, Barrio Burrito Bar Columbus will be hosting a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, featuring an all-day promotion: Regular Burritos for just $5.99!

This one-day-only offer is available in-store only at the Morse Road location. Taxes extra. Offer valid while supplies last, so be sure to arrive hungry and early!



Location: 3301 Morse Road, Columbus, OH

Date: Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025

Offer: Regular Burritos for $5.99 (in-store only, taxes extra, while supplies last)