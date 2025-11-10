Barrio Burrito Bar, one of North America’s fastest-growing fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant brands, is excited to announce the opening of its newest U.S. location at 66 Hyatts Road, Delaware, Ohio. This marks the third Barrio Burrito Bar location in Ohio, continuing the brand’s rapid growth and commitment to bringing bold, customizable, and fresh Tex-Mex dining to communities across the Midwest.

Grand Opening Celebration – Saturday, November 8, 2025

To celebrate the occasion, Barrio Burrito Bar Delaware will host a Grand Opening event featuring a one-day-only special:

Regular Burritos for just $5.99 all day long!

Location: 66 Hyatts Road, Delaware, OH

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Offer available in-store only. Taxes extra. While supplies last.

The new Delaware restaurant features a bright, welcoming interior and offers both dine-in and takeout options. Guests can enjoy Barrio Burrito Bar’s signature build-your-own burritos, bowls, and tacos, choosing from a wide variety of fresh proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas prepared daily. Fan favorites like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries bring a flavorful twist to every meal.

Meet the Local Owner

The Delaware location is locally owned and operated by Bob Patel, a dedicated entrepreneur passionate about bringing fresh, high-quality Tex-Mex cuisine to the Delaware community.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Barrio Burrito Bar to Delaware,” said Patel. “Our mission is to create a fun, vibrant space where guests can enjoy bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and great service; whether they’re stopping in for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite on the go.”

Guests can dine in, order ahead online, or choose delivery through third-party apps. Locals can also join the Barrio Burrito Bar Loyalty Rewards Program to access exclusive offers and enjoy a complimentary order of chips and guacamole with their first sign-up.