Barrio Burrito Bar, one of North America’s fastest-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant brands, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest U.S. location at 263 Boston Post Road, Suite 2, Orange, Connecticut.

This marks the very first Barrio Burrito Bar in the state of Connecticut, bringing the brand’s fresh, customizable Tex-Mex flavors to a brand-new audience. The Orange location is owned and operated by Master Franchisees Jack Laroche and Marie Anestale, who are proud to introduce the popular concept to the local community.

Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, October 8, 2025

To celebrate the occasion, Barrio Burrito Bar Orange will host a Grand Opening event featuring a one-day-only promotion:

Regular Burritos for just $5.99 — all day long!

Location: 263 Boston Post Road, Suite 2, Orange, CT

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Offer available in-store only. Taxes extra. While supplies last.

Barrio Burrito Bar is known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and build-your-own approach to Tex-Mex favorites. From fan-favorite proteins like Bang-Bang Shrimp and Crunchy Chicken to signature Extreme Fries and house-made salsas, every bite is made to satisfy your craving for something delicious and customizable.

Originally introduced to the U.S. in 2020 as BURRITOBAR, the brand rebranded in 2024 as Barrio Burrito Bar—a move that elevated its personality, guest experience, and recognition. Today, the brand continues to expand rapidly across the country, fueled by passionate franchise partners and a proven growth model.