Barrio Burrito Bar, one of North America’s fastest-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant brands, is excited to announce the opening of its newest U.S. location at 7120 University Avenue, Suite 103, West Des Moines, Iowa. This marks the second Barrio Burrito Bar in the state, following the successful launch of a location at 102-1510 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny Iowa earlier this year.

The West Des Moines restaurant is owned and operated by Master Franchisees Sonal, Amit, and Vishal Patel, who oversee development in Iowa, Nebraska, and Indiana. Their commitment to growing the brand across the Midwest continues with this new location, bringing Barrio Burrito Bar’s fresh flavors and customizable menu to more communities.

Grand Opening Celebration – Thursday, October 2, 2025

To celebrate the launch, Barrio Burrito Bar West Des Moines will host a Grand Opening event featuring a one-day-only promotion:

Regular Burritos for just $5.99, all day long

Location: 7120 University Avenue, Suite 103, West Des Moines, IA

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Offer available in-store only. Taxes extra. While supplies last.

Barrio Burrito Bar is celebrated for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and wide range of customizable options. Signature items like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries, along with house-made salsas and toppings, give guests the flexibility to create a meal that’s uniquely their own.

Originally introduced to the U.S. in 2020 as BURRITOBAR, the brand rebranded in 2024 as Barrio Burrito Bar, a bold move that enhanced its personality, guest experience, and market recognition. Today, the brand continues to expand rapidly across the country, powered by strong franchise partnerships and a proven growth model.