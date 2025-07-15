Barry Bagels, the iconic Midwest bagel and deli brand famous for its fresh, preservative-free bagels boiled and baked throughout the day, is now expanding with a strategic franchise opportunity built for scale. Backed by over 50 years of operational success and a loyal customer base, Barry Bagels is inviting entrepreneurial, community-driven operators to join the brand as it opens new markets across the country.

Founded in 1972 by Barry Greenblatt, Barry Bagels has been a staple for decades, serving what President Mark Greenblatt proudly describes as “a crispy outside with a soft, chewy inside that can’t be beat.” The signature recipe, perfected by Barry himself over the years, remains at the heart of the brand’s enduring success.

Barry Bagels is now making noise in the franchise world, recently signing a 30-unit development deal in Texas, focusing on the Dallas-Fort Worth area and launching new market opportunities in Tennessee, Florida, and Michigan. The brand is targeting continued expansion across the Midwest and South, with immediate availability in markets like Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Florida, with Pennsylvania next on the brand’s growth radar.

Central to the franchise model is Barry Bagels’ distinctive hub-and-spoke store strategy. Franchisees will establish a baking “hub” location, which will then support subsequent multiple “spoke” satellite shops that offer the same menu without requiring full kitchen infrastructure, making spoke locations cost-effective and easy to operate.

“We’ve spent years perfecting a franchise model that really works,” said Jim Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings. “With a proven system, loyal following, and multi-channel revenue stream business structure, Barry Bagels is an incredible opportunity for franchisees ready to grow with us.”

Ideal for multi-unit developers, Barry Bagels offers territorial exclusivity to qualified franchisees, providing them with the ability to build brand presence at scale. With investment costs starting around $400,000 for a hub location and $35,000 to $75,000 for a spoke location, and franchise fee discounts for people purchasing multiple locations, the model is designed to be both scalable and accessible.

Franchisees benefit from multiple revenue streams including:

Retail operations via dine-in and takeout service

via dine-in and takeout service Wholesale distribution opportunities to organizations such as offices, universities, and schools

to organizations such as offices, universities, and schools Catering for events, tailgates, and gatherings

for events, tailgates, and gatherings Third-party delivery integration through DoorDash and more

These additional revenue streams have proven to increase overall store earnings by up to 20-30%, while supporting brand visibility across multiple channels in local markets.

Unlike other competitors, Barry Bagels owns and operates its own dough manufacturing facility, ensuring freshness and consistency across every location. With a menu that goes far beyond bagels and cream cheese, including high-quality deli meats, incredible soups, and hearty sandwiches, the brand is positioned as a full-fledged deli experience wrapped in the comforts of a neighborhood bagel shop.

With a dedicated focus on customer care, legacy team members, and community giveback, including long-standing support for Ronald McDonald House and local hunger relief programs, Barry Bagels offers a feel-good opportunity for operators looking to build lasting businesses and relationships.