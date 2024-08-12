Popeyes announced Bart LaCount will join the brand as the new Chief Marketing Officer of Popeyes US & Canada and Matt Rubin will be named Chief Digital Officer of Popeyes US & Canada.

LaCount will lead all marketing efforts focused on growing traffic and accelerating sales growth as part of the Popeyes Easy to Love strategy. This new hire comes following the promotion of previous CMO & now President of Popeyes, Jeff Klein.

“We are excited to welcome Bart to the Popeyes Family,” said Jeff Klein, President of Popeyes North America. “Bart brings an incredibly well-rounded marketing background to this role as we look to deepen brand relevance in communities where we are loved and expand relevance where Popeyes should be better known – all as part of the strategic plan built with and endorsed by our franchisees.”

LaCount joins the organization from PepsiCo where he was Vice President of International Beverages Marketing leading hydration and energy portfolios for international markets including Gatorade and Sting. He joins Popeyes with more than 20 years of experience, spending the majority of his career in various leadership roles in marketing at PepsiCo, and prior to that, Ford Motor Company.

Matt Rubin will serve as Chief Digital Officer in the US and Canada. Rubin will oversee the Popeyes digital and technology teams guiding the digital growth strategy, which is centered on creating the best guest experience. He took on the responsibility of the restaurant technology team a few months ago in addition to his digital scope and has proven the effectiveness of combining the power of both teams under one leader. Rubin has been with Restaurant Brands International for the past 8+ years holding various roles across the organization domestically and internationally across a wide range of roles spanning marketing, development and digital functions.

“Matt is a proven leader at Popeyes with a track record of driving results. I am excited that Matt is taking on this expanded role and will be able to innovate even more to create a modern digital ecosystem across Popeyes,” added Klein.